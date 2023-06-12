Tuesday funerals Jun 12, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOOVER, Deborah Eileen, 6 p.m., John A. LefdahlFuneral Home, Indiana SCOTT, James Means, 10 a.m., Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Latest e-Edition Indiana Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. To view in high resolution, click in upper left corner to download pages. Looking for an old article? Photos: Latest News Elvis Presley's cousin lifts Democrats' hopes in Mississippi governor's race DEAR ABBY: Spouse wants to travel before it's too late Truck fire causes collapse of I-95 in Philadelphia 911 Report Police Log Indiana 'comes out' to support local LGBTQ+ folks in first Pride Festival Indiana County SALDO hearings are scheduled Elks Lodge announces Flag Day plans for Oakland Cemetery See all Obituaries Late Deaths 17 hrs ago Margaret Ann (Jones) Edwards 18 hrs ago Michelle Lynn Richards 18 hrs ago Tuesday funerals 18 hrs ago Deborah Eileen Hoover 18 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDEAR ABBY: Colleague notes what is really going on at workIndiana native is a co-producer for two shows up for TonysIndiana 'comes out' to support local LGBTQ+ folks in first Pride FestivalLate DeathsMichelle Lynn RichardsCharlotte Marie 'Charlie' BernardRobert 'Butch' Eugene ConradJoseph E. McCrackenJackson Browne's magical night in PittsburghRaymond Neal McCoy Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Businesses Brunzies 470 Philadelphia Street, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2770 Currently Open Website Bruno's Restaurant 1108 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-8493 Currently Open Website C H Fields 714 Pratt Drive, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)349-2222 Website Benjamin's 458 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-4446 Currently Open Website Josephine's Pizza & Enoteca 1037 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Currently Open Website Nap's Cucina Mia 1033 Philadelphia St, Indiana, PA 15701 +1(724)465-5396 Website Rinaldi's Pizza Barn 969 Pizza Barn Rd, Blairsville, PA 15717 +1(724)459-5727 Website Find a local business Stocks Market Data by TradingView
