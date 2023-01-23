EMBRY, Eleanor, noon, John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home Chapel, Indiana
KEITH, Sheldon Sr., 5 p.m., Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria
SWAN, Thomas B. “Swanny,” 2 p.m., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana
Updated: January 23, 2023 @ 2:46 am
