COSTELLO, Delores Pauline, 10 a.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana
FRAIN, Norma J., 7 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana
MANO, Theresa L. (Ruddock), 10 a.m., Church of the Resurrection, Clymer (McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, Clymer)
PETERMAN, James L., 11 a.m., Elderton Presbyterian Church, Elderton (Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., Elderton)
SINGER, Donald W., 6 p.m., James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Blairsville
STOSSEL, Regina, 11 a.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Northern Cambria (Barrett Funeral Home, Northern Cambria)