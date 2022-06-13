CALDWELL, Patrick Kenneth, 6:30 p.m., John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana
PATTERSON, Lawrence D. Sr., 1 p.m., Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Clymer
STANCOMBE, Ted E., 11 a.m., Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana
Updated: June 13, 2022 @ 12:48 am
