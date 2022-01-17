The family of Tullio “Fritz” Leandro Bongianino announce his passing at St. Anne Home in Greensburg on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.
Fritz was born in Blairsville in 1927 and continued to be a lifelong resident of Blairsville. After the Japanese invasion of Pearl Harbor during WWII, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he performed reconnaissance on submarines with the South Pacific fleet aboard the USS Walker.
Fritz was co-owner of Bongianino & Son Construction Company based in Blairsville and will be remembered for his work as general contractor in constructing the current SS. Simon & Jude Church, the Blairsville Bank building, numerous public schools throughout the area and various facilities on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was on the board of directors at the Blairsville National Bank and the Pittsburgh National Bank.
The memory of his intrepid spirit, creativity, brilliance and mentorship will always be with us.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francesca (Vidano) and Pietro Bongianino; his beloved wife, Roberta (Fisher); and his sisters, Shirley (Dan) Kozub and Gloria (Ron) Locati.
Fritz is survived by his loving daughter, Parice (Jerry) Zelikovsky, of New York; sisters, Vera (Joe) Zilka, of Pennsylvania, Nancy (Don) Fox, of Florida, and Sandy (Matt) Kline, of Virginia; grandchildren, Gregory (Mariel) Zelikovsky and Cara (Danny) Timari; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Maya Timari; and many cousins, nieces and nephews throughout the United States and Italy.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.. A wake service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Prayers of transfer will be held on Saturday at 9:15 a.m., prior to a funeral Mass at SS. Simon & Jude Church at 10 a.m.
Fr. Stephen R. Bugay will officiate. Interment will be in the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.