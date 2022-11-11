Surrounded by her children, Twila (Carnahan) Harris, of Shelocta, 95 years young, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
The daughter of Taylor Wilson Carnahan and Mary Esther (Warner) Carnahan, she was born in 1927 in Armstrong Township.
Twila graduated from Indiana High School. She had a number of jobs before she was married. During World War II she volunteered and served as a spotter looking for enemy aircraft from a local look-out tower. Later, she helped her husband to run his business. For many years, she served as president of the Curry Run Church’s Women’s Committee and was the church’s oldest member.
Twila loved God and her family, who greatly love her. We are blessed and better people for having her in our lives. She enjoyed spending time gardening, cooking, baking, taking care of her home, sewing, quilting, preparing family meals, hosting family picnics and holiday venues and singing gospel songs.
She and her devoted husband of 63 years, Donald Harris Jr., hosted an annual summer family reunion, where they always enjoyed visiting with their extended family. They also looked forward to traveling to Florida each year.
Twila is survived by her loving children, Lori, Judy (husband Dennis) and John (wife Susan); grandchildren, Maggie and Timmy; siblings, Eleanor, John, Glenn, Marge and Marian; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald, and their infant son; and her sister, Hazel.
A family service celebrating Twila’s life was held on Nov. 5, 2022, under the direction of Pastor Paul A. Price of the Cornerstone Worship Center.
Her favorite hymn, “In the Garden,” was sung. “... And He walks with me, and He talks with me, and He tells me I am His own; and the joy we share as we tarry there, none other has ever known.” The service closed with “Amazing Grace.”
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Worship Center (www.indianachurch.com), 500 Lenz Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain ... to depart and be with Christ ... is better by far.” Philippians 1:21 & 23.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.