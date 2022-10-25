Twila Mae Dunmire

Twila Mae (Shirley) Dunmire, 80, of Blairsville, passed away Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of John A. and Nevada (Marsh) Shirley, she was born May 16, 1942, in Indiana.
Twila and Leonard married on Oct. 26, 1968, and would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on Oct. 26, 2022.
She liked scratch-off tickets and loved crafting, crossword puzzles and playing board games with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Leonard D. Dunmire; two daughters, Sharon L. Hudak (George), of Blairsville, and Michelle L. Short (Mark), of Derry; three grandsons, Eric Cecconi, Jeremy Short and Joshua Short; four great-grandchildren, Jakeob, Landon, Levi and Aria; a sister, Letty Miller, of Heshbon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Ruth “Toot” Howe, Thelma Muir and Janet Ritchey; and eight brothers, Ken, Ted, Bob, Art, Leonard, Dean, Donald and Stanley.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.