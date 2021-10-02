Twila (Wissinger) Stiles, 91, of Homer City, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her daughter’s residence.
She was the daughter of Emerson and Bessie (Gibson) Wissinger and was born Aug.10, 1930, in Clymer.
Twila was a member of the Homer City United Methodist Church, where she volunteered. She was active with Meals on Wheels for many years and was retired from from SeasonAll, where she was employed for 22 years. Twila enjoyed, canning, sewing and camping.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bufagna, Dilltown; granddaughter, Bridget and husband Brandon Robertson; grandson, Mike Stiles and significant other, Mary Lynn; and great-grandson, Carson Robertson. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Ralph Stiles; son, Gary Stiles; granddaughter, Kimberly Stiles; and brothers, Harold, Donald and Robert Wissinger; and sister, Mary Louise Barish.
Friends will be received Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home chapel with Pastor David Lee officiating. Interment to follow in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association and the American Cancer Society.
