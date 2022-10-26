Tyrone M. Castile, 69, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Nov. 22, 1952.
He is survived by his oldest brother, Royce Daniels, his wife, Ruby Daniels, and daughter, Darlene Daniels, of Fort Washington, Md.; a brother, Wallace Castile, of Harrisburg, and his daughter, Baby Lorraine Castile, of Pittsburgh.
Tyrone, or “Skippy” as we called him, affectionately was that gentle man who sat on the bench in front of Jeff Valenti’s shoe repair and greeted everyone with a smile. He really loved Indiana. This was the right place for him.
He was cremated on Monday, Oct. 17, and his cremains are at his brother’s home in Maryland. Cremation was held at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.