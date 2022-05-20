V. David Enderlein

Val David Enderlein, 72, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Val James “Abe” and L. Ruth Carnahan Enderlein, he was born Feb. 18, 1950, in Indiana.
David proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He had been a fuel truck driver delivering home heating oil for Exxon. David was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church in Indiana. He had been the Santa Claus at the Regency Mall for many years and he would also play Frankenstein at the Jaycees Haunted House and other haunted houses in Indiana. He loved doing that.
He is survived by his wife, Millicent Konecny Enderlein; his former wife, Linda Haggerty Enderlein; two daughters, Valerie Corbin and Christina Careatti; a stepdaughter, Amy Smidga; three grandchildren, Paige, Owen and Kaeden; two step-grandchildren, Paul and Michelle; three step-great-grandchildren; and his dog, Patches.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Enderlein; and a sister, V. Jean Enderlein.
Per the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th Street, Indiana, PA 15701 to help cover funeral expenses.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, please visit www.robinson lytleshoemaker.com.