Vada Mae (McClain) Damaska, 84, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her home in Seaford, Del., after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
She was born June 2, 1936, in Johnstown, to the late Rev. Ernest and Ruth (Horner) McClain.
She was formerly from Brush Valley and graduated from United High School in 1954.
She graduated from Geneva College in 1957 and began her elementary teaching career. Vada was a devoted educator who touched the lives of many students over the years. She retired from teaching in 1998 from the Beaver Falls School District. Upon on her retirement, she moved to Seaford.
She was a member and past president of Tent 56, Pleasant Unity Pennsylvania Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War. She was also a past Pennsylvania Department president.
Vada is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harold; her daughter, Kimberlee Zellhart, and son-in-law, Rich; her son David Damaska and daughter-in-law, Carrie; her grandchildren Zachary Zellhart, Zane Zellhart, Brandon Damaska and Zoe Zellhart; and her sisters: Carol Foster, of Brush Valley; and Helen Martindale, of Westerville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Ernest and Ruth McClain; her brother, Donald McClain; sisters Shirley Quay, Marian “Jean” Krivoski and Kay Rockwell; and her special brother-in-law, Elmer “Bucky” Foster.
A memorial service by the Rev. Richard Evans and celebration of life for Vada will take place at noon Tuesday, following viewing at 11 a.m., at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Seaford. Interment will follow for family at the Veterans Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. COVID protocols will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 300 N. Pine St., Seaford, DE 19973.