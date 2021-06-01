Valentino J. Monti, 84, passed away Thursday morning, May 20, 2021, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle in Austintown, Ohio, following an extended illness.
Valentino, who was also known to friends as “Val” or “Monti” and to his family as “Pap,” was born on Valentine’s Day in 1937 in Homer City and was the son of Tillio Monti and Mary Rose Pettenati Monti.
He graduated in 1956 from Homer City High School and moved to Austintown in 1966, when he went to work for the then-new General Motors Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio. Val worked for GM in Lordstown as a repairman for 27.5 years, retiring in 1993.
He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown, where he served as a committeeman, vice chairman of the church council, elder and trustee.
Valentino enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Pap leaves his wife of 64 years, G. Louise Nealer Monti, whom he married March 16, 1957; three daughters, Valery Lou Finney, of Austintown, Ohio; Vicky Lynn Schwab, of Champion, Ohio; and Vanessa Lea (Rich) Krantz, of Youngstown, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jimmy), Tina (Jimmy), Anthony (Samantha), Dana, Ricky, Brittany (Brandon), Richie and Michael (Kim); 10 great-grandchildren, Juystina, Lillian, Cyrus, Suri’, Mason, Mya, Lincoln, Mackenzie, Aidan and Kingston; a great-great-grandson, Gio Valentino; three brothers, Raymond Monti, of Champion, Ohio; Lee (Sue) Monti, of Cincinnati; and Louie (Marilyn) Monti, of Cortland, Ohio; a half-brother, Dale (Christa) Monti; a sister-in-law, Alice Monti; and many nieces and nephews.
A sister, Gloria (the late Lloyd) Paynter; two brothers, Tillio (the late Ruth) Monti and Robert Monti; and a son-in-law, Mick Schwab, are deceased.
Calling hours took place Friday, May 28, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road in Youngstown, Ohio, and also on Saturday, May 29, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austintown, where funeral services were held at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Val’s family requests that memorial contributions be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church in his name.
