Valerie V. Veshinfsky, 92, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Communities at Indian Haven.
She was born in 1928 in DuBois to John and Victoria Yuskalish Petrosky.
Valerie was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Roman Catholic Church, Indiana. She was a registered nurse and was employed by Indiana Regional Medical Center for many years and for St. Andrew’s Village for 10 years. She was also employed by Communities at Indian Haven for two years.
She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother and was affectionately referred to as “Poosie” by her family and “Bogle” by her grandchildren. She loved spending time with and spoiling her family, especially during the holidays. Valerie enjoyed baking, especially pies and cookies. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and cruising around the world. She was an avid bingo player for many years. She and her husband enjoyed the companionship of many fur babies. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her flower beds.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Charles, Indiana; five children, Joseph and wife Deborah, Catasauqua; Michael and wife Patti, Coal Run; Jeffry and wife Kristi, East Prospect; William and Regina, Indiana; and Lisa Sweeney, Homer City; and five grandchildren, Gregory, Andy, Megan, Michael and Jessica.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter Victoria; her parents; two brothers, Michael and John; and two sisters, Mary Petrosky and Nellie Henderson.
Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Entombment will be made in the St. Bernard Mausoleum.