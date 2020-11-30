Vanessa Faith Chisolm, newborn infant, died on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was the infant daughter of Julian C. Chisolm and Abigail D. Rager, both of New Florence.
Vanessa is survived by her parents, Julian C. Chisolm and Abigail D. Rager, both of New Florence; maternal grandparents, Wade and Cindy Rager, of New Florence; paternal grandparents, Robert Chisolm, of Blairsville, and Valerie Campbell, of Irwin; maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Diana McCachren, of New Florence; paternal great-grandma, Vonnie Williams, of Blairsville; and maternal great-great-grandma, Ruth Reeger, of Coral.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the directions of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
