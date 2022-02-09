Vaughn L. Davis

Vaughn Lee Davis, 80, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born Sept. 4, 1941, in Indiana County, a son of Oakley and Emabel (Decker) Davis.
Vaughn lived a life of dedication to his country, community, family and God. He was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and Pasadena City College. He served as Indiana County chief county detective, Indiana County commissioner, chief of investigations for the auditor general of Pennsylvania, as well as chief of investigations for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Vaughn was also a partner in SRS Security, the owner of Davis Security and was an instructor at the IUP Police Academy.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, the Pennsylvania County Detectives Association and was inducted to the International Police Association Hall of Fame.
Vaughn loved American history, traveling, hiking, singing and playing guitar, and watching football.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia A. (Halaburda) Davis; brothers, Oakley Davis Jr. and Earnest Davis; and sisters, Jeanne Davis Dresen and Barbara Davis.
He is survived by his daughter, Tara, and son-in-law, Sidney Anderson, of Mesa, Ariz.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, where the service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Bob White will officiate. Private entombment will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowser minich.com.