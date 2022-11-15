Vearlene J. (Walker) Weaver, 91, of Cherry Tree, passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 22, 1931, in Clearfield County, she was the daughter of Earl and Vivian (Brown) Walker. She was a 1948 graduate of Cherry Tree High School.
Vearlene enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, jigsaw puzzles, search-a-word, cryptograms and adult coloring. She collected “Footprints.”
She is survived by her son, Darren (Maria) Weaver, of Cherry Tree; son-in-law, Anthony Beltowski, of Cherry Tree; daughters-in-law, Debra Weaver, of Penn Run, and Kathy Weaver, of Cherry Tree; grandchildren, Yvonne (Ray) Hoppel, of Lewistown; Matthew Weaver, of Gypsy; and Tiffany Weaver, of Northern Cambria; great-grandchildren, Gianna and Grady Hoppel, of Lewistown, and Grayston Weaver, of Gypsy; step-grandchildren, Cody (Ashley) Wissinger, of Starford, and Cory Wissinger, of Cherry Tree; step-great-grandchild, Holly Wissinger, of Starford; sister-in-law, Martha Weaver, of Nicktown; and several nieces and nephews.
Vearlene was preceded in death by these family members who died through the years: parents; children, Mark Weaver (1996), Brent Weaver (2017) and Monica Beltowski (2020); brother, Arnold (2010); sister-in-law, Nan (2012) and Elizabeth Weaver (2022).
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Bob Sunseri officiating.