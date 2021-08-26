Veda J. (Clark) Heckman, 85, of Girty, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 15, 1936, in Apollo, the daughter of Irvin Ross and Grace (Archer) Clark.
Veda was a member of the Covenant Way Church in Indiana and of the Aglow Women’s Church Group. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Company in Kittanning and also worked for Art Miller’s Market in Spring Church. Veda liked to play the guitar, sing and go out to eat. She loved bluebirds and living on the farm with horses and her dogs and cats. Veda especially loved being a mother and a grandmother.
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Casey E. Heckman and wife Mia, of Girty; daughters Leora J. Rankin and husband Gary, of Atwood; Helen J. Thompson and husband Ronald, of Rochester Mills; and Cindy L. Heinle and husband, Raymond, of Girty; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Veda was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Joseph E. Heckman, whom she married Feb. 18, 1956, and who passed away on June 21, 2015; one granddaughter; five brothers; and nine sisters.
Relatives and friends may visit from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Dunsmore officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
Contributions may be made in Veda’s memory to her granddaughter’s mission, Dan and Desiree Snyder, who are missionaries serving in New Zealand, at YWAM Missionaries, 237 Warner Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173, New Zealand.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Veda’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.