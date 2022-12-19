Velma E. Morrow, 95, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 16, 1927, in Verona, to Emerson M. and Hazel (McCurdy) Rumsey. She lived in the Indiana area most of her life. She was a 1945 graduate of Indiana High School and furthered her education training as a nurse in 1948. She then worked for Montgomery Ward for many years as a department manager.
Velma enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching “Jeopardy!” and reading, but she was best known for the incredible buns she used to make for family and friends.
She is survived by her two children, daughter Linda (Mark) Glowacki, of South Carolina, and son Thomas (Nancy) Cervi, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Angela (Tom) Dieatrick, of Kansas, Michael Westover, of South Carolina, Mark (Gayle) Westover, of Texas, and Michele (Dan Storey) Cervi, of Pittsburgh; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, O. Duane Morrow; two brothers, James and George Rumsey; as well as two sisters, Mary Benko and Olive Fowler.
At Velma’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowser minich.com.