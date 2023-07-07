Velma “Joan” (Harkleroad) Taylor, 83, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born Feb. 28, 1940, in White Station, she was the daughter of Harold A. and Velma (Shirley) Harkleroad.
Joan was a 1958 graduate of Saltsburg High School. She lived in Washington, D.C., Hawaii and Taiwan with her husband, Gary W. Taylor, who was a proud veteran of the Air Force. They moved back to Saltsburg in the 1970s.
She was primarily a homemaker and was employed as a secretary in Washington, D.C., for a short period of time.
Joan enjoyed camping, entertaining, cooking family dinners and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved quilting. Joan was the founder of the Loyalhanna Quilting Guild. She was a longtime participant in the Canal Days quilt show. Joan gifted many quilts over the years to family, friends and veterans.
Joan is survived by her daughters, Cindy L. Weber, of Saltsburg, and Lori A. Garris, of Saltsburg; grandchildren Darren Weber, of Pittsburgh; Derek Weber, of Pittsburgh; Kyle Garris, of Greensburg; Christian Garris, of Greensburg; and Brooke Garris, of Saltsburg; brothers Roger Harkleroad, of Saltsburg, and Barry Harkleroad, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Gary W. Taylor, on Oct. 19, 2020; brother Jeff Harkleroad; and son-in-law David Weber.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the hour of Joan’s Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Saltsburg. Private burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
