Velma M. Christy

Velma M. (Gess) Christy, 101 years young, of Avonmore, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 24, 1921, in Kiski Township, she was the daughter of Harry L. and Mary E. (Shaffer) Gess. Velma was a homemaker who lived in Avonmore most her life.
She was a member of Hebron Lutheran Church in Avonmore, Point Community Church in Saltsburg, Indiana County Silver Sneakers and Saltsburg Senior Citizens Center, and she was the president of Moms Hat Club.
If you knew Velma, you knew she loved to have a good laugh. Velma enjoyed working on crossword and word search puzzles, singing hymns and embroidery. Velma loved to travel in her later years, visiting 35 states.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Christy, who passed away June 12, 2007; daughter, Donna Lentz; grandson, Timothy Lentz; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Christy; son-in-law, Howard “Sonny” Keibler; brothers, Lloyd, William and Doyle Gess; and sisters, Margaret King, Olive Gess, Verna Gess, Dorothy Smart and Florence Emahiser.
Velma is survived by her children, Richard D. Christy, of Vandergrift; Robert L. Christy, of The Villages, Fla.; Carole L. Keibler, of Loyalhanna Township; Edward E. (Marie) Christy, of Desert Hot Springs, Calif.; Patricia A. (Richard) Janoscrat, of Homer City; Ronald A. Christy, her long-time caregiver, of Avonmore; and Denise M. (Vincent) Magalich, of Saltsburg; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Donna Scholl officiating. Burial will follow in West View Cemetery, Avonmore.
