Velma M. “Mae” Sinclair, 91, of Northern Cambria, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at home.
Born May 9, 1931, in Montgomery Township, she was the daughter of Robert “Guy” and Effie (Scollon) Deyarmin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Francis Sinclair; sons, James “Ivan” and Francis “Sty” Sinclair; daughter, Effie Wise; grandchildren, James G. and Christopher Sinclair and Justin “Wink” Fishel; great-grandchildren, Brianna and Gabrielle Wise; and sisters, Effie Kough, Edith Beckel and Ruth Perott.
She is survived by daughters, Velma “May” Fishel; “Jayne” (Donald) Patterson; and Virginia (Kenneth) Solley; son-in-law, Francis Wise; daughter-in-law, Lisa Sinclair; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Florence Accetta and Virginia Williams.
Throughout the years, Velma had a long list of accomplishments, but being called “grandma” was what made her most proud. She worked for the Foster Grandparent Program from 1995-2021 where she thoroughly enjoyed helping the children learn and grow. She especially enjoyed dressing up on holidays to entertain the children and teachers. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where Donald Ferguson will officiate a service at 5 p.m. Interment will take place at Thompson Cemetery.