Vera Jean (Lauer) Murphy, 81, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at the Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
Born in Ebensburg on Feb. 25, 1941, Vera was the daughter of the late Merle and Mary (Dishart) Lauer. A graduate of Central Cambria High School, Vera spent the majority of her adult life in Blairsville. She was a devoted wife and mother to her three boys.
Mrs. Murphy was an active member of St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, participating in the women’s choir. Vera enjoyed crafts, cooking, working in her gardens and making the family house a home. She was known best as “Grammy” to her grandchildren. Blessed with a lovely singing voice and a great sense of humor, she freely shared both.
Left to cherish her memory is her devoted husband of 59 years, Norman J. Murphy, whom she married on June 1, 1963; three sons, Joseph Murphy and wife, Christy, of Houston, Texas, Leo Murphy and wife, Silvana, of Chesapeake, Va., and Thomas Murphy and wife, Cheryl, of Collierville, Tenn.; sisters Mildred Halvey, Mary Bettwy and Ann Elizabeth Radebach and husband, Bill; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild due in April; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents; sister Doris (Lauer) Kokoski; and three brothers-in-law, Walter Kokoski, Jack Halvey and Dick Bettwy.
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home, Blairsville, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Name Catholic Church, Ebensburg. Additional visitation will take place at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Burial will follow at Holy Name Cemetery, Ebensburg.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Lynn Haven Personal Care Home in Black Lick and to Indian Haven in Indiana for their wonderful care to Vera during her time there.
