Verla F. Froum, 73, of Cherry Tree, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home.
Born Aug. 31, 1948, in Maryland, she was the daughter of Earl H. and Ruth Ann (Moles) Wyatt.
Verla was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl Wyatt; and sister, Susan Scott. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Alfred L. Froum; children, James Michael Fogle, husband of Holly (Langhage), of Westover; Shannon, wife of Jason Waugaman, of Cherry Tree; and Timothy, husband of Lisa Froum, of Cherry Tree; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Verla’s siblings include Sam Wyatt, of Fairfield; Nancy Moore, of Cherry Tree; and Keith Wyatt, of Mississippi.
She was formerly employed as a nurses aide for Mountview Manor and a bus driver for Young Transportation.
Verla was a wonderful wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and her “grand-babies.” She loved to travel in her free time.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria.