Verla Mae Currie Mack, 91, of Armagh, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Cambridge Ebensburg.
Verla Mae was born at home, in Seward, on May 23, 1929, to James L. And Verda V. Currie.
She was a lifelong member of Seward United Methodist Church. She worked many years for Wright Motor Lines.
She loved to travel, whether it was a bus trip or with her significant other, Banks, on the truck. She especially looked forward to her annual trips with Burnell, JoNell, Vivian, Erma and Sally to Myrtle Beach. She also loved watching “Dancing with the Stars” with Rudell Currie.
Verla Mae is survived by her family who adored her: children, Donna Morris and husband Dennis, Larry Mack and Robin Yeager. She especially loved her grandchildren: Don Rager and wife Becky, Logan Yeager and wife Heather, and Mackenzi Yeager; and great-grandchildren, Jillian Rager, Maria Mae Rager, Maeleigh Yeager and Emmalyn Yeager. She is also survived by son-in-law Jamie Yeager.
She was preceded in death by her parents; significant other, Banks Wright; and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Verla Mae’s memory.
The family would like to thank the people at Cambridge Ebensburg for taking such great care of her in this unsettling year and to hospice for keeping her comfortable in her final days.
The family is being assisted by Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.