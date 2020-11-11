Verna A. (Somerville) Farmery Fry, 89, of Cherry Tree, entered into eternal rest Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from AristaCare @ Hillsdale Park in Hillsdale.
A daughter of Clarence and Sylvia (Brothers) Somerville, she was born Sept. 20, 1931, in Cherry Tree.
She was a member of Uniontown United Methodist Church.
Verna greatly enjoyed attending activities at the Mahaffey Senior Center. Her grandchildren fondly remember her as making the very best chocolate chip cookies you could ever wish to taste.
She is survived by her four grandchildren: Benjy Farmery and wife Shelly; Aaron Farmery and wife Shelly; Heidi Farmery; and Cody Farmery; her four great-grandchildren: Ava, Kara, Landon and Willow Farmery; her brother, Darl Somerville; and her four sisters Erma Grant, Lois Morley, Violet Lear and Jeanie McAndrew.
Verna was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold Langford Farmery Sr.; her husband, John Fry Sr.; her son, Harold Farmery Jr.; her daughter-in-law, Helen Grace (Dumm) Farmery; her three brothers: Cecil, Leroy and Larry Somerville; and her two sisters, Doris Bair and Rozella Westover.
A graveside service by Pastor Paul Demi will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at East Ridge Cemetery, Westover. In accordance with state COVID guidelines, please wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Uniontown United Methodist Church, c/o Randy Whited, 367 Steele Corner Road, Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd., Hillsdale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Verna’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.