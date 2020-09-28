Verna J. Thompson

Verna Jean Thompson, 87, of Clearfield, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
She was born on Sept. 5, 1933, in Glen Richey, a daughter of Maurice “Dutch” and Olive (Peoples) Haney.
Verna worked at Brody’s for 25 years, and then opened her own clothing store, V.I.P., which she owned for 10 years. She then retired at 60 years old to take care of her grandchildren.
She lived for her swimming pool, where she spent time with family and friends daily. When she wasn’t hanging out by the pool, she liked to travel in her spare time. To have known Verna throughout her life was a joy that can’t be replaced. She was dedicated not just to her kids, but all of her nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters, brother, friends, and many family members on the Haney and Thompson side. She never had a bad word to say about anyone and was considered the matriarch of the family due to her role in keeping family gatherings always ongoing. Her working mannerism in Brody’s or the V.I.P. store kept people in laughter and honesty in how the clothes actually looked on the individuals, and people loved her for that. Her bridge and domino games, which she played at the drop of the hat, were one of her greatest times, and she had lots of players that she beat most of the time. She took it seriously.
Her humor when it came to cleaning, cooking, dancing, jokes and family fun had you on the floor laughing many times.
Verna’s pleasures of singing, dancing and talking with her family kept her going until the end. Her favorite song to the kids was “You Are My Sunshine” and when she was out for a good time, she always had the band play, and she sang “Won’t you come home Bill Bailey” and finished with “Bye Bye Blackbird,” always to a standing ovation. Verna’s humor will continue to live on through several of her children. If you didn’t know her, you would have loved her like many, many did. Verna will be missed dearly by many and she leaves many, many memories that will live on through many stories to come at future family/friend gatherings.
She is survived by her five children, Richard M. Thompson and wife Melissa; Vicki Jo Lansberry and husband Dusty; Joni Forman and husband Michael; Mark A. Thompson; and Mary Kay Thomas and husband William; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce Shirey, and husband Ardell; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard S. Thompson; her son, Michael Dee Thompson; her sister, Joanne Wisor; and her brother, Jerry Haney.
A memorial service will be held at Clearfield Alliance Church on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. with Dr. Duane A. White officiating. Interment will be in the Thompson Cemetery, Glen Richey.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 30 Fourth Ave, Curwensville, PA 16833.
To sign the online guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.