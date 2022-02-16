Verna “Vernie” Nixon, 90, of Robinson, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
Born Nov. 11, 1931, in Climax, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Litesky) Barbus.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Nixon; an infant daughter; sisters, Helen Mulligan, Agnes Hall and Susie Flickinger; brothers, Frank, John, Joseph, Mitch, Andy, Leonard and Pete Barbus.
She is survived by her loving children, Richard Nixon and companion Jan, of Robinson, and Lori Nixon, of Robinson; grandchildren, DeWayne “Bud” Donahue and companion, Karol, Peggy Sue Donahue, Andrew Nixon and wife Mandy, Joe Nixon and wife Kim, and Todd Nixon and wife Stacy; great-grandchildren Ryan, Jordan, Brandon, Joseph, Kyle, Drew, Tyler and Lauren; great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Kinsley, Weston and Colton; and sisters, Annie Lear and Theresa Robertson.
Vernie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church; Duane Boring VFW Post 9310 Ladies Auxiliary, Robinson; and Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She was also an avid bingo player.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church, 6810 Route 22 East, New Florence, with Pastor Marsha Deckinger officiating.
Private interment will be held in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, or Bolivar Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 3, Bolivar, PA 15923.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com