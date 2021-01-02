Vernice (Fulmer) Wimble, 86, of Clymer, died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
A daughter of O. Jay and M. Evelyn (Pitt) Fulmer, she was born Dec. 6, 1934, in Indiana.
Vernice was a graduate of Marion Center High School. She was a member of the Two Lick Baptist Church in Dixonville.
Prior to her retirement, Vernice was employed as a secretary in the oil industry.
She is survived by her two children and four grandchildren of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; her brother, Jay “Sam” Fulmer and wife Kathleen; her sister, Bonnie Kunkle; her three brothers-in-law, William Lockhart, Neil Stuchell and John Wallace; and her friend, Roy Woods.
Vernice was preceded in death by her parents; her older sister, Barbara Lockhart; her brother, Joseph Fulmer; and her younger sisters Leda Wallace and Carol Stuchell.
Private arrangements are with the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, with her nephew, Pastor Stephen W. Dawson, as the officiant. Interment will be at Ruffner Cemetery, Clymer.
A livestream of Vernice’s funeral will be available for viewing on her obituary page at www.rairighfh.com after 11 a.m. today.
