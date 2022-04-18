Vernice (Mack) Rosenberger, 85, of Armagh, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Communities at Indian Haven.
Born on May 30, 1936, in East Wheatfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Alfred “Bill” Kerr and Carrie Edna (McFeaters) Mack.
Vernice was preceded in death by husband Ralph Eugene Rosenberger, granddaughter Mandi Sue Rodkey and brother Norman “Butch” Mack.
Vernice is survived by her children, Susan Schroth and husband Kenneth “Butch,” of Indiana; Kimberly Fatula and husband Richard, of Armagh; and Mark Rosenberger and wife Cheryl, of Armagh. She is also survived by her grandchildren Mysti Bailey, of Johnstown; Jessika Novak, of Blairsville; Valerie Regan, of Armagh; Anthony Fatula, of Belton, Texas; Kaitlin Cadile, of Homer City; Andrew Fatula, of Johnstown; Luke Rosenberger, of Pittsburgh; and Laken Brendlinger, of Homer City. Also surviving are her 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild as well as brothers Alfred “Shorty” Mack Jr., of Vintondale; Cletus Mack, of Howard; Forest “Woodsey” Mack, of Homer City; and Galen Mack, of Vintondale.
Vernice was a lifetime Methodist and a member of Armagh United Methodist Church and A&EW Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Armagh Senior Center and Order of Eastern Star. She was a paramedic with Citizens’ Ambulance Service and enjoyed sewing in her free time. Vernice was the most loving, kindhearted person who would help anyone in need. She was an avid supporter of war veteran causes. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today and Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, and from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Armagh United Methodist Church, 570 W. Philadelphia St., Armagh. Pastor Scott Hamley will be officiating. Interment will be held at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at the Communities at Indian Haven and VNA Hospice for their loving care.
