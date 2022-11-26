Vernon Clark Cook, a.k.a. “Cook,” “Cookie,” “Mr. Cook,” “Vern” and “Pops,” 81, of Hyattsville, Md., passed away Nov. 18, 2022, in his home.
He lived there for 50 years with his beloved wife of 59 years, Olga Midock. Together, they raised three kids. He was blessed and thoroughly enjoyed all of his 14 grandchildren. He had three great-grandchildren. Vernon was also survived by his sister Peggy Albright (Charlie); and sister-in-law Carol Cook.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Wendell Cook; and brother John Cook, of Indiana.
Vernon graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1958. While a senior, he enlisted in the Naval Reserves. Upon graduation, he entered active service. In 1961, he re-enlisted for several years. Cook retired on Nov. 11, 1977, on the U.S.S. California. He started his second career working for the U.S. Postal Service for 15 years.
In his abundant free time, he enjoyed sitting on the front porch, keeping an eye on his neighbors. He became a master of his family’s ancestry research. Despite being a quiet man, he was easily liked by all because he had a quick wit and humor. Dad was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Viewing will be from 2 to 6:30 p.m., with the funeral service to follow immediately after at Gasch’s Funeral Home, 4739 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville.
A private burial will be held at a later date at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery.