Vernon Dale Winebark, 87, of Rossiter, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
He was born Dec. 3, 1932, to James A. Winebark and E. Ruth Winebark (Stiver) in Indiana.
Vernon was an attendee of Ernest Bible Church. He graduated from Marion Center High School and Williamsport Community College for Welding, He was a U.S. Army veteran and was stationed in West Germany in the 1950s. Vernon was retired from Youngstown Steel Door and Barr Mine Repair. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing throughout the U.S. and Canada. He also enjoyed gardening. Vernon was active in remembering veterans by placing flags on gravesites around his home in Canoe Township. He had a kind spirit and enjoyed transporting his Amish friends to appointments as needed.
He is survived by two nephews, Phillip (Rebecca), Woodburn, Ore.; and David (Kathryn) Lowmaster, Hannibal, N.Y.; niece by marriage, Diana Lowmaster, Indiana; and a close friend, Sarah Hosack, Smicksburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vivian and husband James E. Lowmaster; niece Judy and husband Joe Holiday; and nephews, Paul and Steven Lowmaster.
Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Masks must be worn.
Burial will take place at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.