Vernon Edwards, 85, passed away peacefully at Beacon Ridge, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.
Vernon was the son of Otis and Beaulah Edwards and was born April 24, 1937, in Blairsville.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Edwards; his daughters, Rita Truitt (Rick), Renee Busi (Robert) and Karen Drennen; and his grandchildren, Kayla Strong (Mark), Tyler Busi (Brandi), Joshua Truitt (Jesse) and Kelsey Drennen. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jackson Strong, Liam Busi, Wyatt Busi, Madilyn Truitt and Oliver Truitt.
Vernon was employed by FMC and was the owner and operator of the Iron Kettle Campground and Abe’s Par 3 Golf Course.
In his retirement, he grew gladiolus and shared them with others. He spent several hours in his woodworking shop making items, which he shared with many.
The family would like to thank 365 Hospice staff, his nurse, Sarah, and his special girl, Candy, for the excellent care.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Bond officiating. Private interment to follow at Luther Chapel Cemetery in Coral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 35 Ridge Ave., Homer City, PA 15748.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to sign the online guestbook, for direction to the funeral home or to make a memorial contribution to Hope Lutheran Church in Vernon’s name.