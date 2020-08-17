Vernon I. Henry, 88, of Commodore, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home.
The son of Paul Vernon and Zelda Jane (Mumau) Henry, he was born on March 23, 1932, in Green Township, Indiana County. He was the last surviving member of his immediate birth family.
Vernon graduated from Green Township High School. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Army serving as a military policeman.
He married Betty E. Bouch on Oct. 6, 1956. They had shared over 57 years of marriage together, when she passed away on Oct. 21, 2013. Vernon thoroughly enjoyed taking road trips with Betty around the United States, typically traveling without the use of maps or even departing with a particular destination in mind.
For most of his adult life, Vernon owned and operated the Henry dairy farm in Green Township, while also working other jobs. His working career outside of farming included employment with a railroad and working alongside his brother, Datus, doing pipeline work, where the brothers were known for their high level of skill and workmanship.
Vernon retired from Victory Development, where he had been a gas well tender.
He was an avid and gifted storyteller and conversationalist. With his easy going and friendly personality, he was always making new friends and acquaintances wherever he went.
Vernon possessed an impressive storehouse of knowledge regarding local history. Famous for pointing out local landmarks and locations of people and places of interest, he would invariably begin a conversation with literally pointing his finger and saying the words “I’m gonna tell you something …”
An outdoorsman, Vernon loved to go fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his four children: Phillip Henry and wife Linda, of Commodore; Katherine Mroskey and husband Robert, of Derry; Linda Wheeler and husband Allen, of Diamondville, and Amy Rice and husband Scott, of Colliers, W.Va.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his caregivers, Debbie Rorabaugh, Ann Burkey, Tavia Henry and C.J. Stein.
Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; his four brothers, Datus, Dean, Scott and Dallas “Jim” Henry; and his three sisters, Ellen Henry, Isabel Wolfe and Elgie Shultz.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Due to coronavirus guidelines limiting attendance, there will not be a public visitation or funeral service. Private services will be held for his immediate family. For those personally invited to attend, masks are required.
The public is invited to the cemetery services at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line, kindly observe social distancing and please wear a mask. Military honors will be provided by the Glen Campbell American Legion.
In an effort to include Vernon’s large number of extended family and friends, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, you may visit Vernon’s obituary page on the funeral home website at www.rairighfh.com. Once on Vernon’s obituary page, please click on the link to view a livestream broadcast of Vernon’s funeral officiated by Pastor Bob Huber. Vernon’s service will be available on the website for viewing over the next few months.
Please visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Vernon’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.