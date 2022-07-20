Vernon Skebeck, 81, of Penn Run, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at home.
Born April 6, 1941, in Belsano, Vernon was the son of Charles and Julia (Kubus) Skebeck.
In addition to his parents, Vernon was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Swartz; granddaughter, Jelisa Ann Swartz; and sister, Charlotte.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen, to whom he was married for 36 years; granddaughter, Salina (Jim) Swartz; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Gionta; great-grandsons, Giovanni Vojtek and Noah Vernon Vojtek; siblings, June Skebeck, Violet Pasternak, Charles (Noni) Skebeck, Carol (Richard) Hetrick, Francis Skebeck, Patty Hopkins and Judy Ellenberger. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Rosemary (Gus) Conzo and Cindy (Jack) Marsh; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vernon was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nanty Glo. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of AFSCME and the Nanty Glo American Legion.
He was a retired inspector for the Department of Environmental Protection. Vernon enjoyed fishing, wine-making, gardening and hunting. He loved his classic car, cruise-ins, long Sunday drives, and he especially loved getting together with his brother, Frank, making sausage and sauerkraut.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo, where a vigil prayer service will be held.
Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Leonard Voytek as celebrant. Committal will follow at United Brethren Cemetery, Belsano. Military rites will be performed by the Blacklick Valley Ritual Team.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.askew-houser.com.