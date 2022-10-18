Vernon “Vern” Reid Blystone, 78, of Creekside, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
He was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 3, 1944, to Reid S. and Roselle T. (Kunkle) Blystone.
Vern was a 1962 graduate of Marion Center High School. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserves and worked to auger coal for the Laird Orr Coal Company. During that time, he attended Lincoln Welding School in Ohio.
After many years, Vern left the coal mines and attended and graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in 1967. He was wounded while arresting three armed bank robbers near Washington and received a commendation award from the governor. He finished his career at Penelec Power Station in Shelocta, where he worked until retirement.
Vern liked to be among people, and nobody was a stranger. He was known for attendance at many social events across a wide range of interests including church functions, Todd Bird Club and Friends of the Parks; especially looking for opportunities to volunteer and help people. He enjoyed hunting and traveling and developed many good friendships during those times. Vern also enjoyed riding his bicycle with his beloved dog, Bella, at his side. Most of all, he spoke often of his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jeanne (Wainwright) Blystone; two daughters: Stacy Ewert and husband John, of Lake Oswego, Ore., and Amy Craft and husband Daniel, of Gibsonia; and seven grandchildren: Sierra, Aurora, Lorelei, Marin, Elaine, Trevor and Connor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the Rev. Reid and Roselle Blystone, and a sister, Sue Elaine Blystone.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, with Pastor Paul Price officiating.
Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Sagamore.
In lieu of flowers, Vernon’s family kindly suggests you donate to a church of your choice.
