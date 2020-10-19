Vernon William Hartmann, 53, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at his home.
A son of Albert George and Donna Lou (Walker) Hartmann, he was born Oct. 13, 1967, in Indiana.
Vernon graduated from Marion Center High School, Class of 1985, from Westmoreland County Community College with an associate degree in welding and from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in metallurgy of science.
He worked 15 years for Westinghouse Nuclear Engineering Division and retired in 2017. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.
Vernon was a member of United Presbyterian Church, Blairsville, and the American Welding Association.
Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Nancy J. (States) Hartmann, whom he married July 3, 1993; two children: Heather N. Hartmann (boyfriend, Anthony J. Faulk), of Blairsville, and Zachary W. Hartmann, of Blairsville; in-laws Ron and Jane States, of Rochester Mills; two nieces; one nephew; and his lifelong friend, Doug Carney, of Glen Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, J. Mark Ramer; maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Jane Walker; and paternal grandparents, George and Bertha Hartmann.
As per Vernon’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana. Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
