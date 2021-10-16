Veronica Anne Finnegan, 65, of Saltsburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Valentine and Ruth (Stevenson) Wisniewski, she was born Jan. 25, 1956, in Indiana.
Veronica enjoyed attending arts and crafts festivals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and caring for her dog, Bear. Veronica will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Heather (Art) Smith-Pittinger; grandchildren, Emily Smith and Lena and Lily Pittinger; sister, Sandra (John) Duryea; nieces, Gigi Duryea and Stacy Griswold; and nephews, Alex Duryea and Ricky Griswold.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Valentine and Ruth Wisniewski; husband, James Finnegan, and a sister, Madeline Griswold.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Interment in the Oakland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Road, Ste. 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.