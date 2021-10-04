Veronica A. Metro

Veronica A. (Cherney) Metro, 90, of Kiski Township, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born June 21, 1931, in Sagamore, she was the 13th of 13 children, and the last surviving, of Stephen and Mary (Zavotsky) Cherney.
Veronica was a 1949 graduate of Shannock Valley High School. She owned and operated the family’s grocery store in Sagamore after graduating. Veronica’s career as an organist began in January of 1949 at the former Sacred Heart Church in Sagamore. She played for more than 70 years, more than 60 of those years spent as the organist for St. James Roman Catholic Church in Apollo. She retired on July 31 of this year. Veronica also volunteered at the St. James School library, and played piano at many school functions.
She was a member and past president of the St. James Rosary Confraternity, and said the rosary for many deceased members of the church at the funeral home. Veronica was also a charter member and former Regent of the Catholic Daughters of America, St. James Chapter, and member and past president of the Church Women United in Apollo.
She was an excellent cook and baker, making all kinds of treats for friends and family. Veronica used this passion when she and another parishioner were called upon by the pastor to start the famous nut roll bake sale at St. James. She was an essential volunteer for more than 50 years. It was a successful fundraiser for the church. Veronica loved her family, and made sure holidays were special for all of them.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Paul Metro, who passed away on Feb. 4, 2018; brothers, Joseph, Alex, William, Albert, Stephen Jr. and John Paul Cherney; sisters, Isabelle Chauby, Matilda Cherney, Sister Susanne Cherney O.S.F., Yolanda Cherney, Emma Gregorchik and Elizabeth “Betty” Amato.
Veronica is survived by her son, Paul J. (Deann) Metro, of Hummelstown; daughter, Mary Jo (Daniel Abate) Metro, of Chelmsford, Mass.; son, James E. (Debora) Metro, of Hampstead, N.C.; daughter, Rita A. Metro, of Kiski Township, with whom Veronica resided; eight grandchildren, Alyssa (Justin) Kidd, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; Rachel (Brandon) Davis, of Westford, Mass.; Stephen Metro, of Great Mills, Md.; Monica Metro, of San Jose, Calif.; Jocelyn Abate, of Chelmsford, Mass.; Alexander Metro, of Hummelstown; Jarek Metro, of Mishawaka, Ind.; and Sebastian Abate, of Chelmsford, Mass.; four great-grandchildren, Rosalie and Barrett Payton, Emma Kidd and Bosco Davis; brother-in-law, Steve (Roberta) Metro, of Sagamore; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. The family recommends those that come to pay their respects please wear a mask. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent J. Zidek, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Veronica’s memory to St. James Roman Catholic Church, 109 Owens View Ave., Apollo, PA 15613.
