Veronica Theresa Nymick, 97, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
Wrapped in the love of her family, the angels took her to her heavenly home on the very day that she first arrived 97 years ago.
Born June 30, 1925, in Graceton, she was the daughter of Julius and Elizabeth (Toth) Sipos.
Vernie was one of 15 children born of this union and she is survived by her youngest sibling, Lillian Hardin, of South Carolina. She was a wonderful mom and gram and had been a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Pete, whom she married on Jan. 31, 1948.
He preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 2011, having shared almost 64 years of marriage.
Younger years allowed for Vernie to enjoy travels across the U.S. with her sisters, going to the casinos, buying scratch-off lottery tickets (and more often than not winning something), helping to make and pack hundreds and hundreds of pierogies for the church festivals with the ladies at St. Louis, and she never seemed to tire of cooking and baking. She was terrific at both.
When walking into her house we were all drawn to start eating something, hungry or not.
Vern was happiest to have her home filled with family and friends, lively conversation around the kitchen table and a bottomless pot of coffee on the counter. We will keep close the memories of so many happy holidays, backyard cookouts, birthday celebrations and so many other family events made special because of Vern. Thanks, Mom!
Left to mourn this special lady are her daughter, Paula Supko; her husband Robert, of Lititz; and her son, Joseph, and his wife, Linda Kaye, of Commodore.
Vernie’s heart was full of love for her family and she was happiest in the company of those who meant so much to her.
Her grandchildren and great-grands brought her endless joy. Missing her is grandson, Brian R. Supko and his wife, Diane, of Homer City; their sons, Jackson Peter and Colton James; granddaughter, Suzanne Supko Davis, her husband, Josh, and their children, Brynleigh Veronica, Calla Elaine and Greyson Joshua, of Lititz; step-grandson, Gary Gregg, his wife, Laura, and their daughters, Sam and Alex Grove, and her husband, Cameron, and their daughter, Addalyn, all of Maryland.
With parents and husband, Vernie is joining her heavenly family of brothers, John, Julius, Steve, Frank, Arthur, Joe and Andy; sisters, Elizabeth Uher, Esther Gordish, Edith Obreczian, Margaret Moyer, Irene Dienes and Helen Duby.
Surviving Vernie are also many nieces and nephews who really meant a lot to her.
Vernie was a devoted and lifetime member of St. Louis Roman Catholic Church, Lucernemines.
The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and a multitude of thanks to all departments and staff at Indiana Square PCH for the compassionate and loving care shown to “Miss V” while a resident there. Our tears are your tears.
Also, we so appreciated the nursing service and kindness shown us by Deb with 365 Hospice in helping us say goodbye to our mom and gram.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.
Please visit www.bows erfh.com to order flowers, sign the online guestbook, or for directions to the funeral home.