Vicki (Johnson) Curran, 76, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home after a short and courageous battle with cancer.
Vicki was born in Saltsburg on July 2, 1946, to John and Mary (Hilty) Johnson. She was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and was actively involved with her home church, St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 51 years, Jerry Curran, of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Amy (Jeff) Lauth, of Avon, Ind.; two sons, Brian (Missy) Curran and Chad (Regan) Curran, of San Antonio, Texas; two sisters, Lorrie Johnson, of Saltsburg, and Jo (Bob Rich) Johnson, of Beaver; five grandchildren, Nathan Lauth, Mandy Lauth, Will Curran, Jack Curran and June Curran; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her dearest friends Terry, Sharon, Carol and Helen.
Vicki’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was a blessing to all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Family times will never be the same without her.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 am. Friday, Oct. 7, at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, Saltsburg. Interment will follow at Edgewood Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the church social hall.
Memorial contributions in Vicki’s name may be made to the American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. Box 300, Saltsburg, PA 15681.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.