Vicky Dorothy Kordish, 75, of Glen Campbell, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
The daughter of Dorsey “Peck” H. and Dorothy “Dottie” R. (Blair) Neely, she was born Jan. 8, 1946, in Punxsutawney.
Prior to her retirement, Vicky had dedicated her career to being a caregiver in private homes.
A gifted artist, she was accomplished in painting and drawing. An avid gardener, her creativity revealed itself in her flower gardens.
Vicky had loved going to bingo with her mother.
She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #435 in Glen Campbell.
A beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Vicky is survived by her three sons, Christopher R. Kordish and wife Cindy, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Shaun T. Kordish, of Glen Campbell; and Brenton D. Kordish, of Glen Campbell; her seven grandchildren, Wesley Kordish and wife Kristin, Seth Pearce, Dillon Pearce, Ashley Kordish, Nicole Kordish, Devlan Kordish and Blayne Kordish; and four great-grandchildren, Brooklynn Neal, Luca Kordish, Ember Kordish and Finn Pearce.
She is also survived by her five brothers, Dorsey Terry Neely and wife Karen, of Cherry Tree; Dennis A. “Chip” Neely and wife Rhonda, of Mahaffey; Jim B. Neely and wife Theresa, of Indiana; William B. “Pooch” Neely and wife Pam, of Glen Campbell; and Dana C. Neely and wife Rhonda, of Cherry Tree.
Vicky was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert G. Kordish; and her daughter, Lisa M. Kordish.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. In adherence to COVID guidelines, visitation is at 50 percent of capacity, so you may experience a brief wait. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.
A private funeral service will be officiated by her brother, Pastor Dennis A. Neely.
A public graveside committal service for family and friends will be held at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Burnside Cemetery in Burnside.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Vicky’s guestbook and share a condolence message.