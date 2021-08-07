Vicky Lynn (Goss) McCall, 60, of Cookport, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Born Feb. 27, 1961, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Betty Jane (Davis) Goss, of Cookport, and Melvin H. Goss Sr. She was married to Daniel McCall Sr., of Cookport.
Vicky attended Purchase Line schools. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and talking on the phone. She loved being with her grandchildren and going to the Purchase Line Little Gridder games. Her favorite holiday was Easter.
In addition to her husband Daniel and mother Betty, she is survived by her children, Jeffery Goss (Ebony), of Johnstown, Andria Goss, of Commodore, Daniel T. McCall Jr., of Moss Creek, Shawn McCall (Brittanie Varner), of Emigh, Irish McCall, of Johnstown and Heather McCall (Carl Overman), of Hillsdale; three siblings, David Goss (Beth), of Cherry Tree, Robin Ranochock (John Hritsko), of Northern Cambria, and Sharon Goss (Allen Arlott), of Cookport; and grandchildren, Bryan Goss, Angel Bash, Michael Bash, Dominick Campbell, Ciarra McCall, Jasmine Lauver, Jacob Lauver, Harley McCall, Connor Patrick McCall, Isaac John McCall, Eric Overman and Shane Overman.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin H. Goss Sr., and by her brother, Melvin H. “Bud” Goss Jr.
Friends will be received Monday from noon until the 1 p.m. service at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Clymer. The Rev. Darl Dishong will be officiating.
Donations in Vicky’s name may be sent to the funeral home at 655 Franklin St., Clymer, PA 15728.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.