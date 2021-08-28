Victor Allen Cessna Sr., 72, of Shelocta, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was born Sept. 16, 1948, in Kittanning, the son of Charles H. and Geraldine L. (Kepple) Cessna.
Vic proudly served in the U.S. Marines and was a member of the Mt. Zion Methodist Church. He was employed as a security guard with Homer City Power Plant and previously drove tractor-trailer over the road for 13 years.
Vic enjoyed family cookouts and enjoyed hunting in his younger years. He loved watching television and old Westerns. John Wayne and “CSI” were his favorites.
Vic will be lovingly remembered for being a “jack of all trades, master of none.”
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 54 years, Dixie L. (Morton) Cessna, whom he married July 29, 1967; five children, Victor A. Cessna Jr. and wife Stacy, of Ford Cliff; Brian C. Cessna and wife Tina, of Wilmington, N.C.; Bradley C. Cessna, at home; Tammy L. Heilman and husband Bryan, of Cleveland, Ohio; and Tracey L. Ramsden and husband Ed, of Saltsburg; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard H. Cessna, of Shelocta, and Thomas E. Cessna and wife Pam, of NuMine; and a sister, Ruby L. Bullion, of Shelocta.
Vic was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra E. Meyer.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday at Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, with Pastor Brenda Sommerville Schall officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Zion Methodist Cemetery in Shelocta. Memorial contributions may be made in Vic’s memory to Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Vic’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.