Victor Vere Crowe, 67, of Penn Run, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
He was born in Indiana on Oct. 28, 1953, to Frank W. and Jean (Stubrick) Crowe.
Victor was a career truck driver.
He is survived by his children, Gerald P. Crowe, of Penn Run, and Amanda L. Pierce and her husband, Harry, of West Lebanon. The following siblings survive him: Robert Crowe, Patricia Paulovich, Jacqueline Ruckel, Randy Crowe and Christine Mechling. Eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive him.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Bryan Crowe; brother, Richard Crowe; and his parents.
Friends will be received Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Clymer. At 7 p.m., there will be a time of remembrance. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.