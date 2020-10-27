Victoria M. (Shermenti) Coleman, 75, of Saltsburg, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in AHN Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born June 16, 1945, in Edmon, she was a daughter of Joseph J. and Margaret (McHenry) Shermenti.
Victoria lived in the Saltsburg area all of her life, and worked as a bundler and fork lift operator for Allegheny Ludlum, retiring in 2009. She also ran the Coleman Surplus store with her family.
She enjoyed flower gardening, landscaping, auctions and good deals on mostly anything.
In addition to her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph J. Shermenti Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Charles R. Coleman; sons, Kenneth W. (Bonnie) Painter and Charles R. (Lynette) Coleman Jr., both of Shelocta; daughter, Ursula (Joe Rankin) Coleman, of Saltsburg; grandchildren, Leigha and Kelly; siblings, Jack (Millie) Shermenti, Carol (Al) Parson and William (Pam) Shermenti; and her beloved dog, Oscar the Dachshund.
Friends will be received today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Scott Pifer officiating. Private interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, at the convenience of the family.
