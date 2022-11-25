Victoria Ruth Fitzsimmons, 61, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital.
She was the daughter of Joseph F. and Martha L. (Lucas) Benamati and was born on Aug. 19, 1961, in Indiana.
Vicki loved quilting and sewing and was a member of the Penn Run Patchers. She enjoyed making costumes and was very active in directing high school musicals in the ’80s. Vicki was employed by S&T Bank.
She is survived by her husband, Douglass M. Fitzsimmons; her parents; and her children, Patrick Douglass Fitzsimmons, of Ambridge, and William Richard (Samantha) Fitzsimmons, of Jacksonville, Ill. She is also survived by her siblings, Netta Benamati, of Savannah, Ga.; Joseph (Janet) Benamati II, of Salisbury, Md.; Marcia (James) Amero, of Oil City; and William (Melissa) Benamati, of Sinking Springs; as well as her nieces, Sarah, Elizabeth and Josephine; and her nephew, James II.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind.