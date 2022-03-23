Victoria Valeria

Victoria (Chura) Valeria, 77, of Hastings, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at HAIDA.
Born June 10, 1944, in Spangler, she was a daughter of John and Anna (Cernik) Chura.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Valeria in 2002; a brother, John Chura; and stepdaughter-in-law, Shirley Valeria.
She is survived by her sisters, Dolores (Jim) McCormick, of York, and Rita (Jim) Freeman, of Annandale, Va.; nieces, Kimberly (Chad) Dove, of Colorado, Kristin McCormick, of Maryland, and Emily Freeman, of New York; nephew, John Freeman, of California; grandnephews, Lucas Dove, of Colorado, and Adam Laetzer, of New York. She is also survived by her stepson, Richard (Shirley) Valeria, of Delaware; Richard’s children, Lisa (Chip) Houston, of Delaware, and Lori (Paul) Zavinshy, of Pennsylvania; Richard’s grandchildren, Ashley Catlette, of Delaware, Lauren Songer, of Maryland, and Janelle Zavinsky, of South Carolina; and Richard’s great-grandchildren, Macie Catlett, Dominic Catlett and Gianni Catlett, all of Delaware.
Victoria was a faithful member of St. Bernard Catholic Church in Hastings where she sang in the choir, served as a Eucharistic minister, assisted with communion for shut-ins and was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also an active member of the Hastings Senior Citizens. She loved to travel, visiting several countries as a tourist and working in various out-of-state hospitals as an RN.
She spent many years as a nurse at Miners Hospital and as a visiting nurse in the Northern Cambria vicinity.
She was also a dedicated caregiver for many of her family members.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be celebrated on her birthday, June 10, 2022, at 11 a.m., at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Hastings, with Fr. Thaddeus Rettger, OSB, officiating. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.