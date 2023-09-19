Victoria “Vicki” (Stumpf) Kinnan-Parchuke, 76, of Homer City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at her home.
She was born Nov. 28, 1946, in Strangford, Burrell Township, the daughter of Frank Stumpf and Clara (Guiher) Stumpf.
She was a graduate of Blairsville High School. Vicki worked as a manager at UPS, enjoyed going to the casinos and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Parchuke, of Homer City; daughter Kimberly (Kinnan) Yarnell, of Wrightsville; grandchild Dakotah Kinnan (Sarah), of Mechanicsburg; brothers Raymond (Barbara) and Gregory Stumpf, both of Indiana; sisters Deborah Pee (Jamie), of Ohio, and Barbara Levine (Johnathan), of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband John “Jim” Kinnan, who passed in 1997.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, from 11 a.m. to noon Friday. A memorial service will be noon, with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
Interment will be held in the Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701, or The Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
