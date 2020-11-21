Vincent E. Dumm, 59, Nicktown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born Jan. 2, 1961, in Johnstown, he was a son of Edward and Joan (Long) Dumm.
Vincent is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathryn (Bartusik) Dumm; daughters Kristine (Michael) Emley; Nicole (Edward) DeFazio; and Kimberly (John) Frantz, all of Nicktown; grandchildren Mikey, Tommy, Clara, Eloise, Luke, Jesse and Leah; siblings Bernard Dumm, Sandra McConnell and Stephen Dumm, all of Nicktown; and Rose Zabela, Leesburg, VA.
He was a 1978 graduate of Northern Cambria High School. Vince was an avid woodworker and carver and was well-known for his carvings on gunstocks. He enjoyed gardening, flying RC airplanes and restoring antiques. “If it lit up or made noise, he would make it work.”
Honoring Vince’s wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial service will be announced later. Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, is in charge of arrangements.