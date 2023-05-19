Vincent “Vince” E. Calabrese, 64 of Blairsville, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1958, in Latrobe, the son of Geno Calabrese and Vivian Y. (Clair) Calabrese Houser.
Vince was a 1976 graduate of Blairsville High School and attended Westmoreland County Community College. He had owned and operated Vince’s Gun Shop and owned his own machine shop. He had formerly worked at Beckwith and retired as a warehouse manager at Pittsburgh Crankshaft. Vince had attended the Connect Church, Blairsville. He was the past president of Burrell Rod & Gun Club and he enjoyed model trains and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Angela (Cravotta) Calabrese, Blairsville; his sons, Chad Calabrese and Dakota Higgins, Homer City; sister Sherry Hackworth and husband Paul, Ohio; step-sons Thomas McAfoos, Blairsville, and Cory McAfoos, Black Lick; his grandson, Camden Calabrese, Port Charlotte, Fla.; step-grandchildren Otto, Nick, Cecelia & Maisie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Nikki Cravotta.
The family will receive friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home & Monument Co., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 8 p.m., with Pastor Dawn Krishart officiating.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Vince’s name to: National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St., Suite 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
www.fergusonblairsville. com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.